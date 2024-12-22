Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 91.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. Morgan Stanley cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average is $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 16.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

