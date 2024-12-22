First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) & Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Financial Contrast

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) and First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Red River Bancshares pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Northwest pays out 236.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red River Bancshares 21.42% 10.76% 1.08% First Financial Northwest 1.31% 0.66% 0.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Red River Bancshares and First Financial Northwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Red River Bancshares and First Financial Northwest”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red River Bancshares $106.72 million 3.52 $34.88 million $4.75 11.68 First Financial Northwest $38.37 million 5.13 $6.30 million $0.11 193.91

Red River Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest. Red River Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Northwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Red River Bancshares and First Financial Northwest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red River Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00 First Financial Northwest 0 3 0 0 2.00

First Financial Northwest has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.83%. Given First Financial Northwest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Financial Northwest is more favorable than Red River Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.5% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Red River Bancshares beats First Financial Northwest on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red River Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Red River Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company provides treasury management, private banking, and brokerage; investment advisory, financial planning, and a suite of retirement plans; debit and credit cards, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and wire transfer services; online banking services, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; and banking services in person, through ATMs, drive-through facilities, night deposits, telephone, mail, mobile banking, and remote deposits. Red River Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana.

About First Financial Northwest

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, lines of credit, second mortgage term loans, auto loans, and savings account loans. The company also provides wealth management services; and online banking services, as well as debit cards and ATMs. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Renton, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.