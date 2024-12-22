Analyzing Everus (NYSE:ECG) & Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) and Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Green Brick Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Green Brick Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Green Brick Partners and Everus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Brick Partners 17.70% 25.35% 17.29% Everus N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Brick Partners $1.98 billion 1.29 $284.63 million $7.70 7.48 Everus $2.73 billion 1.25 $137.23 million N/A N/A

This table compares Green Brick Partners and Everus”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Green Brick Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Everus.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Green Brick Partners and Everus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Brick Partners 0 3 0 0 2.00 Everus 0 2 2 0 2.50

Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus target price of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.73%. Everus has a consensus target price of $67.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.86%. Given Green Brick Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Green Brick Partners is more favorable than Everus.

Summary

Green Brick Partners beats Everus on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc. is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes. The Builder operations Southeast operates builders in Georgia and Florida. The Land Development segment acquires land for the development of residential lots that are transferred to our controlled builders or sold to third party homebuilders. It also provides financial services platform, including mortgage and title services. In addition, the company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities. Green Brick Partners, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Plano, Texas.

About Everus

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

