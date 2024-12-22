Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLNCY. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

GLNCY opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62. Glencore has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

