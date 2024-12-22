Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 8.20 ($0.10). Approximately 288,790 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 242,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.30 ($0.10).

Indus Gas Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £14.55 million, a P/E ratio of 99.38 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.50.

About Indus Gas

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

