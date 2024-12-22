Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) traded down 20% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 197,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 213,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Stock Up 25.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$3.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.61.

About Falcon Gold

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.