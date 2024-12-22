Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 287 ($3.61) and last traded at GBX 291.50 ($3.66), with a volume of 11273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 291 ($3.66).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 382 ($4.80) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 405.50 ($5.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 308.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 332.73. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,188.12%.

In other Great Portland Estates news, insider Richard Stephen Mully purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £41,020 ($51,552.09). Also, insider Dan Nicholson acquired 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 360 ($4.52) per share, with a total value of £10,944 ($13,753.93). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $5,241,246. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London’s property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

