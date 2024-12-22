Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $73.60 and last traded at $74.96, with a volume of 890360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCS. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Century Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Century Communities Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.71. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.87.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 11.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Century Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 7.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

