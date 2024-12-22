Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Stock Price Down 11% – Here’s What Happened

Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.22 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.22 ($0.04). Approximately 41,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 55,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.62 ($0.05).

The firm has a market cap of £5.54 million, a P/E ratio of 133.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.96, a current ratio of 68.24 and a quick ratio of 10.87.

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

