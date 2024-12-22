Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Shares Down 28.6% – Here’s What Happened

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 28.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 105,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 559% from the average session volume of 15,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Stellar AfricaGold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08.

About Stellar AfricaGold

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

