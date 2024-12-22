Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Stock Price Up 20% – Time to Buy?

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 157,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 485,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Royal Helium Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$8.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89.

Royal Helium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.