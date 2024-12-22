San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading 45.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 45.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 505,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 655% from the average daily volume of 66,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
San Lorenzo Gold Trading Up 6.3 %
The firm has a market cap of C$6.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.
About San Lorenzo Gold
San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than San Lorenzo Gold
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for San Lorenzo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Lorenzo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.