Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VVV. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Valvoline from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Get Valvoline alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Valvoline

Valvoline Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE:VVV opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.43. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

In other Valvoline news, CEO Lori Ann Flees acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,285.92. The trade was a 6.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,261.50. The trade was a 60.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 57.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Valvoline by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.1% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

(Get Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.