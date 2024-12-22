Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.92% from the company’s current price.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $281.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.44.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $224.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.39. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $170.25 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,483,390.13. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total transaction of $390,128.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,448.30. This represents a 17.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,545,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,293,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,132,000 after purchasing an additional 47,872 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,981,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,674,000 after buying an additional 610,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,630,000 after buying an additional 149,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,366,000 after buying an additional 1,267,061 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

