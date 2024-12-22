Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$32.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.51% from the company’s current price.
CVE has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.20.
In other news, Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson bought 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.74 per share, with a total value of C$100,004.00. Insiders have purchased 9,600 shares of company stock worth $211,699 over the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.
