National Bank Financial Initiates Coverage on Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA)

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

NYSE VZLA opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Vizsla Silver has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.39 million, a P/E ratio of -177.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 142.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 28,072 shares in the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

