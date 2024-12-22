Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) a C$17.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 price objective on Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SES has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$17.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.75 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.20.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

TSE SES opened at C$15.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$9.02 and a 52-week high of C$17.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Insider Activity at Secure Energy Services

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 11,400 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.75, for a total transaction of C$145,350.00. Also, insider Llc Tpg Gp A sold 12,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.99, for a total value of C$216,235.93. Insiders have sold a total of 54,820 shares of company stock worth $805,315 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

