Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Performance
XIN opened at $2.27 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17.
Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xinyuan Real Estate
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.