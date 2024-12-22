Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Up 3.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $16.26 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $22.27.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile
