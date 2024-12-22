Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Vivendi Stock Performance

Shares of VIVHY opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $12.05.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

