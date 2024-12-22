Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Vivendi Stock Performance
Shares of VIVHY opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $12.05.
About Vivendi
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vivendi
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.