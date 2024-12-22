Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Fission Uranium from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

FCUUF stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Fission Uranium has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.49 million, a PE ratio of -51.41 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

