Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Given a C$4.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$4.75 price objective on Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VZLA. Ventum Financial raised their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.55 to C$4.10 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd.
Vizsla Silver Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director David Chevallier Cobbold acquired 10,000 shares of Vizsla Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.70 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Jesus Velador-Beltran sold 50,000 shares of Vizsla Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.23, for a total transaction of C$161,500.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 31,800 shares of company stock valued at $82,463.
Vizsla Silver Company Profile
With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.
