National Bankshares Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$65.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$76.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.89.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$49.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.18. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$41.88 and a 52 week high of C$58.28. The stock has a market cap of C$62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.10, for a total transaction of C$5,995,185.00. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.87, for a total value of C$2,843,700.00. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

