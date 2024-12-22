Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Receives $15.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.
OKLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.
Shares of NYSE OKLO opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. Oklo has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12.
Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.
