Brokerages Set MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) PT at $205.00

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MSA Safety

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSA. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in MSA Safety by 486.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 690.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in MSA Safety by 985.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSA opened at $165.37 on Thursday. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $160.02 and a 52-week high of $200.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.90 and a 200-day moving average of $177.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.68.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $432.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

About MSA Safety

(Get Free Report

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.