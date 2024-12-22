Brokerages Set First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Price Target at C$42.67

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.67.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.
First National Financial Price Performance
First National Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.708 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.47%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 105,214 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$42.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,495,794.22. Insiders purchased 131,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,134 in the last three months. 71.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
First National Financial Company Profile
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.
