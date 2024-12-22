Sidoti Csr Estimates Lee Enterprises’ Q1 Earnings (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lee Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 17th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman now expects that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Lee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($2.02) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Lee Enterprises’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.77) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Lee Enterprises Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LEE opened at $15.15 on Friday. Lee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $19.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Raghav Nath Bahl sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,075. The trade was a 70.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lee Enterprises

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lee Enterprises stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 2.01% of Lee Enterprises worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

