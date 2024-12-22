Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CFG Q4 Earnings

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – DA Davidson decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CFG. Barclays raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average is $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Commerce Bank raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 11,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.14%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

