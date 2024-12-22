Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Receives $17.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNYA. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Up 18.4 %

NASDAQ TNYA opened at $1.67 on Thursday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $7.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.72.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 16,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

