What is William Blair’s Estimate for MSA Safety Q1 Earnings?

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of MSA Safety in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for MSA Safety’s current full-year earnings is $7.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MSA Safety’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $432.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $165.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $160.02 and a 12-month high of $200.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.90 and a 200-day moving average of $177.73.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSA Safety

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the second quarter worth $210,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,149,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MSA Safety by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 770,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,642,000 after buying an additional 22,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety by 219.8% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,610,000 after buying an additional 210,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

