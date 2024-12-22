Q4 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Boosted by Raymond James

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Centerra Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of CGAU opened at $5.69 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $7.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $323.93 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

