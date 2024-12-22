What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for RNAZ Q1 Earnings?

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the company will earn ($1.48) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TransCode Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($60.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TransCode Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Shares of RNAZ stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $380.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.50. TransCode Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $264.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RNAZ Free Report ) by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.29% of TransCode Therapeutics worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

