Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives $2.47 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.47.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

In other news, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 88,548 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total transaction of $236,423.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,334,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,223.22. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amar Maletira sold 84,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $205,271.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,158,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,483,325.58. The trade was a 1.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 362,239 shares of company stock worth $909,917 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 17.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 32,468 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 379,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 23.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 256,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 86.9% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 215,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

RXT opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $512.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.99.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

