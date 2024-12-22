Raymond James Has Pessimistic View of TSE:CWB Q1 Earnings

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Western Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CWB. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$60.30 to C$63.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.83.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$58.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$24.66 and a 52 week high of C$61.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.78.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank is a diversified financial service organization providing banking, trust, and wealth management services. The group operates through a number of subsidiaries providing different areas of financial services. Canadian Western Bank offers business banking services including general commercial banking, equipment financing and leasing, real estate financing, and other services for small- and medium-sized companies, as well as personal banking services including chequing and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

