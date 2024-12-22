Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) & TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) Critical Comparison

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) and TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Semantix has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TruBridge has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.1% of Semantix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of TruBridge shares are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of Semantix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of TruBridge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semantix $264.23 million 0.00 -$63.61 million ($0.81) 0.00 TruBridge $337.67 million 0.80 -$44.76 million ($4.09) -4.45

This table compares Semantix and TruBridge”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TruBridge has higher revenue and earnings than Semantix. TruBridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semantix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Semantix and TruBridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semantix -69.49% -45.45% -26.98% TruBridge -17.72% 1.78% 0.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Semantix and TruBridge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semantix 0 0 0 0 0.00 TruBridge 0 2 2 0 2.50

TruBridge has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential downside of 20.29%. Given TruBridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TruBridge is more favorable than Semantix.

Summary

TruBridge beats Semantix on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semantix

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc. provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence. The company provides acute care solutions and related services for community hospitals, and physician clinics; and patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions to improve patient outcomes and engagement strategies with care providers. In addition, it offers patient liability estimates eligibility verification, claim scrubbing and submission, remittance management, denial/audit management, and contract management; and offers RCM services, such as accounts receivable management, private pay service, medical coding, revenue cycle consulting, and other additional insurance and patient billing services. Further, it offers consulting and business management services; managed IT services; encoder solutions; patient management; financial accounting; clinical; patient care; and enterprise applications. Additionally, it offers TruBridge HER platform, including total system support, national client conference, continuing education, software releases, hardware replacement, cloud electronic health record, forms and supplies, and public cloud infrastructure services; post-acute care software systems, and support and maintenance services; and InstantPHR, an interactive portal and CHBase which funnels data from multiple sources into one platform. The company was formerly known as Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. and changed its name to TruBridge, Inc. in March 2024. TruBridge, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

