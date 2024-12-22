Q4 Earnings Estimate for BOK Financial Issued By DA Davidson

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – DA Davidson lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.06. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $888.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.43 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BOKF. Truist Financial raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BOK Financial from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.40.

Get Our Latest Report on BOKF

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $109.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.18. BOK Financial has a one year low of $77.86 and a one year high of $121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.76.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.83, for a total transaction of $235,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,061.47. This trade represents a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in BOK Financial by 25.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BOK Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 9.6% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.