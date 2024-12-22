HC Wainwright Forecasts RCI Hospitality Q1 Earnings

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RCI Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

RICK opened at $56.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $505.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $68.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 254.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

