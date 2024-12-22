Q1 Earnings Forecast for Global Payments Issued By KeyCorp

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Payments in a report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp analyst A. Markgraff forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $11.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GPN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.55.

GPN opened at $112.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,638,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,952,000 after acquiring an additional 215,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,928,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,078,000 after purchasing an additional 31,934 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,499,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,437,000 after purchasing an additional 83,481 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 22.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,090,000 after buying an additional 490,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Global Payments by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,982,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,047,000 after purchasing an additional 785,539 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $672,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,608. This trade represents a 15.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.83%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

