Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) & Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Financial Survey

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) and Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Tigo Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Electron 21.32% 24.79% 17.58% Tigo Energy -110.29% -103.85% -46.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Tokyo Electron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Tigo Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Tigo Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Electron $12.33 billion 5.66 $2.51 billion $3.37 22.46 Tigo Energy $45.99 million 1.24 -$980,000.00 ($0.85) -1.10

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Tigo Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Tigo Energy. Tigo Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokyo Electron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tigo Energy has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tokyo Electron and Tigo Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Electron 0 0 0 1 4.00 Tigo Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67

Tigo Energy has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 219.66%. Given Tigo Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tigo Energy is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats Tigo Energy on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokyo Electron



Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems. It also provides plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED displays. In addition, the company offers delivery, facility management, and non-life insurance services; sells semiconductor products, board computer products, software, and other electronic components; sells and supports network/storage/middleware related solutions; and develops, manufactures, and sells magnetic annealing systems. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Tigo Energy



Tigo Energy, Inc. provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities. In addition, it offers GO Battery that provides energy resilience in the event of a grid outage and optimizes energy consumption based on rate plans for home energy needs; GO Inverter, which offers energy conversion for home consumption or export to the grid; GO Link/Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS), a component for battery backup of on-grid systems; and GO Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger to reduce transportation costs. The company serves residential, commercial, and utility sectors through distributors and solar installers in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Tigo Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

