Head-To-Head Review: Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) and Samfine Creation Holdings Group (NASDAQ:SFHG)

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) and Samfine Creation Holdings Group (NASDAQ:SFHG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Cimpress shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Cimpress shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cimpress and Samfine Creation Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimpress 4.69% -27.15% 8.34% Samfine Creation Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimpress $3.34 billion 0.56 $173.68 million $5.82 12.75 Samfine Creation Holdings Group $117.27 million 0.12 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Cimpress and Samfine Creation Holdings Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cimpress has higher revenue and earnings than Samfine Creation Holdings Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cimpress and Samfine Creation Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimpress 0 0 2 0 3.00 Samfine Creation Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cimpress presently has a consensus price target of $114.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.29%. Given Cimpress’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cimpress is more favorable than Samfine Creation Holdings Group.

Summary

Cimpress beats Samfine Creation Holdings Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall d├ęcor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs. The company also manufactures and markets custom writing instruments and promotional products, apparels, and gifts; and provides professional desktop publishing skill sets for local printers, print resellers, graphic artists, advertising agencies, and other customers. In addition, it offers graphic design services, do-it-yourself (DIY) design services, website services, and corporate solutions under the VistaPrint, VistaCreate, 99designs by Vista, Vista Corporate Solutions, and Vista x Wix brand names; and online printing solutions. Further, the company provides promotional and packaging products, logo apparel, books and magazines, wall decors, photo merchandise, invitations and announcements, and other categories; website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral and other third-party offerings. The company serves various businesses, graphic designers, resellers, and printers, as well as teams, associations, groups, consumers, and families. Cimpress plc was founded in 1994 and is based in Dundalk, Ireland.

About Samfine Creation Holdings Group

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial printing services in Hong Kong, the People’s Republic of China, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of printed products, such as children’s books, educational books, art books, notebooks, diaries, and journals; and novelty and packaging products, including handcraft products, book sets, pop-up books, stationery products, products with assembly parts, and other specialized products, as well as shopping bags and package boxes. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

