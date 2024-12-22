Q1 Earnings Estimate for Affimed Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Affimed in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Affimed’s current full-year earnings is ($4.00) per share.

Get Affimed alerts:

AFMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Affimed from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Affimed from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Affimed Price Performance

AFMD stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affimed

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Affimed by 12.2% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Affimed by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 342,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.