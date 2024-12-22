Brokers Offer Predictions for Elevance Health Q1 Earnings

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELVFree Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Elevance Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $10.76 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $10.87. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $32.96 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $620.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $593.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.20.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $365.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $409.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $362.21 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The company has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.99 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 46.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 57.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

