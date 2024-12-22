William Blair Cuts Earnings Estimates for ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a report released on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABM. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM opened at $50.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.14. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $39.64 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 83.46%.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In related news, CFO Earl Ray Ellis sold 40,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $2,158,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,229.60. The trade was a 46.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. BOKF NA bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

