Analysts Set Expectations for DHI Media Q2 Earnings

DHI Media Ltd. (TSE:WIL – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of DHI Media in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for DHI Media’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Cormark cut DHI Media from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

DHI Media Price Performance

