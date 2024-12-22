Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AT&T in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.53.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $24.03.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 227.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91,578 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 107.5% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.24%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

