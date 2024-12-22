DA Davidson Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for WAL

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.85. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $7.14 per share.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $833.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.40 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 14.66%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WAL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WAL

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 2.1 %

WAL opened at $84.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.48. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $53.75 and a twelve month high of $98.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $11,461,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,099,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 314,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,970,000 after acquiring an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,091.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 31,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 596,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after purchasing an additional 174,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 23.46%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.