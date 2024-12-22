Q3 Earnings Estimate for Yum China Issued By Zacks Research

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Yum China in a report issued on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Yum China’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Yum China’s FY2026 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $48.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Yum China has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 28.32%.

In other news, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 6,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $302,716.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,948.27. This represents a 27.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 53.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 906.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Yum China by 140.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Yum China during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

