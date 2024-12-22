Insider Buying: Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Purchases £151.50 in Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) insider Laura Flowerdew purchased 25 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 606 ($7.62) per share, with a total value of £151.50 ($190.40).

Laura Flowerdew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Laura Flowerdew bought 26 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.16) per share, with a total value of £148.20 ($186.25).

On Monday, October 21st, Laura Flowerdew purchased 26 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 577 ($7.25) per share, with a total value of £150.02 ($188.54).

Pennon Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON:PNN opened at GBX 581 ($7.30) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14,525.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. Pennon Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 518 ($6.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 775 ($9.74). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 579.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 595.96.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

About Pennon Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.69 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152,500.00%.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

