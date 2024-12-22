Zacks Research Has Positive Forecast for BHC Q3 Earnings

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 755.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 374,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 32,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 246,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

