Zacks Research Has Positive Forecast for CBRL Q2 Earnings

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CBRL. Bank of America increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $53.40 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.94.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,752,000 after buying an additional 111,892 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 19,925 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 74.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,016,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.